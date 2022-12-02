City of Ann Arbor seeks volunteers for new neighbor snow removal program

ANN ARBOR – Do you enjoy shoveling? Have some extra time this season to put in some volunteer work? Just want to help a neighbor?

The City of Ann Arbor is launching a new neighborhood snow removal program called “A2 Snow Match” that will pair residents with nearby neighbors to help with snow removal from sidewalks.

Those who receive help from volunteers can be either seniors over the age of 55 or individuals with disabilities who don’t have financial or support resources to keep their sidewalks clear.

“Along with making sidewalks safer for postal carriers, children/students, community members using public transportation and neighbors, and relieving some of the stress on residents that comes from a snowfall or freeze, the Snow Match program aims to foster stronger community relationships,” reads a city release.

Volunteers will be matched with residents who live 10 minutes walking distance from their house.

Want to sign up? Click here.

The city will be opening registration for residents who would like help with snow removal on Friday, Dec. 23.

Have questions? Contact a2snowmatch@a2gov.org.