36º

All About Ann Arbor

Here’s which warming centers are operating around Ann Arbor this winter

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Yspilanti, Winter, Weather, Homelessness, Warming Centers, Community, Local
Mattresses ready to be used in the winter warming center at Delonis Center. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – With temperatures dropping, and both snow and rain on the way, warming centers have opened their doors for Ann Arborites needing shelter.

Several local churches, organizations and nonprofits are offering their spaces as daytime warming shelters. No pre-registration is necessary.

Here’s where they can be found:

LocationWhenAddress
Delonis Center (Weekends only)November 7 - March 31, 2023312 W. Huron St., Ann Arbor
First Baptist ChurchJanuary 2 - February 3, 2023517 E. Washington St., Ann Arbor
First Congregational Church
(Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays only)		February 4 - February 28, 2023608 E. Williams St., Ann Arbor
Journey of FaithDecember 5 to December 16, 20221900 Manchester Rd., Ann Arbor
St. Mary’s Student Parrish
(Tuesdays, Thursdays only)		February 4 to February 28, 2023331 Thompson St., Ann Arbor
Trinity Lutheran ChurchDecember 19 to December 30, 20221400 W. Stadium Blvd., Ann Arbor
Ypsilanti Freighthouse
(Mondays to Thursdays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. only)		November 7 to March 31, 2023100 Market Pl., Ypsilanti
Zion Lutheran ChurchNovember 14 to December 2, 20221501 W. Liberty St., Ann Arbor

The Delonis Center, 312 W. Huron St., is offering nighttime shelter starting at 7 p.m. between No. 7-March 31. Space has been limited due to COVID-19, according to the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County fact sheet.

Learn more about warming shelters here.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email