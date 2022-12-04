Here’s which warming centers are operating around Ann Arbor this winter

ANN ARBOR – With temperatures dropping, and both snow and rain on the way, warming centers have opened their doors for Ann Arborites needing shelter.
Several local churches, organizations and nonprofits are offering their spaces as daytime warming shelters. No pre-registration is necessary.
Here’s where they can be found:
|Location
|When
|Address
|Delonis Center (Weekends only)
|November 7 - March 31, 2023
|312 W. Huron St., Ann Arbor
|First Baptist Church
|January 2 - February 3, 2023
|517 E. Washington St., Ann Arbor
|First Congregational Church
(Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays only)
|February 4 - February 28, 2023
|608 E. Williams St., Ann Arbor
|Journey of Faith
|December 5 to December 16, 2022
|1900 Manchester Rd., Ann Arbor
|St. Mary’s Student Parrish
(Tuesdays, Thursdays only)
|February 4 to February 28, 2023
|331 Thompson St., Ann Arbor
|Trinity Lutheran Church
|December 19 to December 30, 2022
|1400 W. Stadium Blvd., Ann Arbor
|Ypsilanti Freighthouse
(Mondays to Thursdays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. only)
|November 7 to March 31, 2023
|100 Market Pl., Ypsilanti
|Zion Lutheran Church
|November 14 to December 2, 2022
|1501 W. Liberty St., Ann Arbor
The Delonis Center, 312 W. Huron St., is offering nighttime shelter starting at 7 p.m. between No. 7-March 31. Space has been limited due to COVID-19, according to the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County fact sheet.