Here’s which warming centers are operating around Ann Arbor this winter

Mattresses ready to be used in the winter warming center at Delonis Center. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – With temperatures dropping, and both snow and rain on the way, warming centers have opened their doors for Ann Arborites needing shelter.

Several local churches, organizations and nonprofits are offering their spaces as daytime warming shelters. No pre-registration is necessary.

Here’s where they can be found:

Location When Address Delonis Center (Weekends only) November 7 - March 31, 2023 312 W. Huron St., Ann Arbor First Baptist Church January 2 - February 3, 2023 517 E. Washington St., Ann Arbor First Congregational Church

(Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays only) February 4 - February 28, 2023 608 E. Williams St., Ann Arbor Journey of Faith December 5 to December 16, 2022 1900 Manchester Rd., Ann Arbor St. Mary’s Student Parrish

(Tuesdays, Thursdays only) February 4 to February 28, 2023 331 Thompson St., Ann Arbor Trinity Lutheran Church December 19 to December 30, 2022 1400 W. Stadium Blvd., Ann Arbor Ypsilanti Freighthouse

(Mondays to Thursdays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. only) November 7 to March 31, 2023 100 Market Pl., Ypsilanti Zion Lutheran Church November 14 to December 2, 2022 1501 W. Liberty St., Ann Arbor

The Delonis Center, 312 W. Huron St., is offering nighttime shelter starting at 7 p.m. between No. 7-March 31. Space has been limited due to COVID-19, according to the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County fact sheet.

Learn more about warming shelters here.