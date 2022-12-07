Ann Arbor’s Zingerman’s Mail Order hiring night crew for holiday season

Items ready to be pulled for shipping at Zingerman's Mail Order (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – Zingerman’s Mail Order is hoping to add to its ranks during the holiday rush.

The Ann Arbor-based company is currently hiring seasonal, nightshift workers to prepare and pack orders made through its online and catalog shop.

Available seasonal positions are in the Main Order warehouse, located at 610 Phoenix Dr., and as part of the nighttime kitchen crew who keep everyone fed and functioning during shifts. Weekends-only positions are also available at the warehouse.

Workers receive discounts, paid training and breaks, and free food during longer shifts, according to the job ad.

Seasonal positions will wrap up around Dec. 22.

Check out Zingerman’s job Mail Order postings here.