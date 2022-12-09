Ronald McDonald House in Ann Arbor, DTE bring holiday spirit to families with hospitalized children

Light up the sky event at Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor. Several DTE gas workers spend countless hours decorating DTE trucks for the holiday.

ANN ARBOR – Ronald McDonald House Charities Ann Arbor hosted a holiday-themed “Evening of Lights” in partnership with DTE Energy on Wednesday for families staying in its Main House.

Families enjoyed a meal cooked by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DTE, Jerry Norcia, his wife Josie and volunteers and a festive light display outside from DTE’s decorated bucket truck and gas truck vehicles.

Special guests Ronald McDonald and DTE Energy’s Louie the Lightning Bug also made appearances during the evening.

Ronald McDonald poses with a child at Ronald McDonald House Charities Ann Arbor during a holiday event on Dec. 7, 2022. (Ronald McDonald House Charities Ann Arbor)

Ronald McDonald poses with DTE Energy team members during a holiday event at Ronald McDonald House Charities Ann Arbor on Dec. 7, 2022. (Ronald McDonald House Charities Ann Arbor)

“We appreciate DTE Energy partnering with us to cook dinner and bring warmth and smiles to our families that aren’t able to be home this holiday season,” CEO of RMHCAA Kim Kelly said in a statement. “Everyone loved seeing the festive trucks.”

Since 1985, Ronald McDonald House next to University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital has served more than 32,000 families by providing a place to stay and compassionate, supportive programs to families and children undergoing medical treatment.

DTE's Louie the Lightning Bug poses in the kitchen of Ronald McDonald House Charities Ann Arbor during a holiday event on Dec. 7, 2022. (Ronald McDonald House Charities Ann Arbor)

RMHCAA officials said there is an immediate need for volunteers to help with its Meals Matter program, which includes cooking dinner at the House or donating meals from your favorite restaurant.

Officials also said its 43 rooms are at capacity each night and its families are in need of care items this holiday season.

For more information about RMHCAA and to see its wish list, visit www.rmhcannarbor.org.