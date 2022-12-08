40º

Santa visits babies at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor ahead of holidays

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Santa and Mrs. Claus visit a patient in the NICU at Mott Children's Hospital in December 2022. (Michigan Medicine)

ANN ARBOR – After two years of virtual visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa and Mrs. Claus are back visiting with patients at University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

The festive duo visited the youngest patients in the Mott Newborn Intensive Care Unit, who are spending their first holidays in the hospital.

Santa and Mrs. Claus brought the babies gifts and posed for photographs.

Santa and Mrs. Claus visit with Little Victors in the NICU at Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor. (Michigan Medicine)

According to a hospital release, Santa Day is made possible each year by volunteers.

Earlier this month, Mott kicked off the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony and autograph party.

A patient in the NICU at Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor is dressed up in a winter hat during Santa Day at the hospital. (Michigan Medicine)

On Dec. 1, DTE visited with trucks decked out with holiday lights and music for patients and their families to enjoy. DTE also brought special guests Batman, Spiderman, Princess Belle and Princess Tiana to the event.

