Local holiday drive announces several donation sites around Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

SAN MATEO, CA - NOVEMBER 29: Donated canned foods sit in a bin at San Mateo High School on November 29, 2017 in San Mateo, California. San Mateo High School students are counting thousands of cans of food and donated packaged food items for their annual food drive. The students are hoping to surpass 100,000 pounds of food. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR – Community Action Network is running a food, fund and supply drive for families in need this holiday season.

Now through Dec. 31, donations can be dropped off at several locations in town and will be taken to CAN’s Bryant Community Center Emergency Food Pantry.

CAN serves children, families and youth from under-resourced neighborhoods throughout Washtenaw County.

Items needed include:

  • Non-perishable food
  • Laundry detergent
  • Dish soap
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Paper towels
  • Toilet paper

Locations and drop off times:

  • Ann Arbor Senior Center - 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1320 Baldwin Ave.
  • Ann Arbor Farmers Market - during market hours, Wednesday and Saturday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. at 315 Detroit St.
  • Buhr Park Ice Arena - During open skate and drop-in sessions at 2751 Packard Rd. For hours, visit www.a2gov.org/buhr.
  • Veterans Memorial Park Ice Arena - 7 days a week from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. at 2150 Jackson Ave.

Have a large donation of food that exceeds 30 items? Call 734-794-6250.

To learn more about CAN, visit www.canwashtenaw.org.

