Eastern Michigan University accepting applications for third entrepreneurial cohort

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Community members with big ideas about small businesses can now apply to be a part of the third cohort for the Executive Certificate in Entrepreneurship and Venture Challenge program.

The eight-week hybrid program teaches entrepreneurs business skills, and offers professional coaching, networking and mentoring opportunities.

Participants meet for in-person half-day sessions on Saturdays starting on Feb. 4 at Eastern Michigan University. Session modules include business formation, legal issues, pitch coaching, fundraising and customer acquisition.

Cohort members will pitch their business ideas to pre-seed investors for a chance to win $25,000 in business expense funds at the end of the challenge program.

Applications will be accepted through Thursday, Jan. 12. Up to 20 applicants will be chosen for the program.

Scholarships up to $1,500, the cost of the program, are available for attendees needing assistance. Enrollment costs $500, which will be refunded to participants upon completion of the program according to its website.

The Executive Certificate in Entrepreneurship and Venture Challenge program start in early 2022 and has already hosted two cohorts and awarded more than $50,000 to pitch competition winners.

Questions can be sent through email at cdessel1@emich.edu or entrepreneurship_center@emich.edu.

Learn more about the certificate program here.