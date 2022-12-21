Humane Society of Huron Valley offers ‘forever’ digital memorials

ANN ARBOR – Pets who have crossed the rainbow bridge can now be remembered forever with “Love Stays Here” digital collectibles and memorial wall from the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV).

The commemorative collectibles will consist of unique images of furry, feathered or scaly loved ones and an unchangeable spot on the internet. They will be added to the Solana blockchain, a public blockchain database, and can be shared with AirCatch technology.

“And these beautiful remembrances carry the loving legacy of a pet forward by helping animals in need now,” said HSHV vice president of marketing and development Jaci Schaecher in a release.

“The process takes just a few minutes and is available to anyone with a few clicks.”

Pet owners can help local animals and honor their best friend by minting a collectible here. The first 25 created will cost $5 each, but larger donations are welcome.

Donations to HSHV are tax deductible and go towards the care of the shelter’s animals in need.

“Love Stays Here” digital collectibles utilize AirCatch, and only require an email address and a method of payment.

“No cryptocurrency or complicated cryptocurrency wallet onboarding is required,” said AirCatch non-profit outreach director Jason Sattler in the release. “Yet these collectibles enjoy the permanence and authenticity that come from using the blockchain.”

“We’ve donated our time and technology to the Humane Society of Huron Valley because we’re animal lovers who are excited about using digital collectibles to help inspire more altruism in the world,” he added. “Great causes like HSHV now can share the benefits of these technologies with their supporters to create comforting and enduring memories that help support their good works. "

Learn more about the collectibles and HSHV’s memorial wall here.