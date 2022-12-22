Ann Arbor Art Center announces new executive director

ANN ARBOR – Jenn Cornell Queen has been named the new Ann Arbor Art Center executive director by its board of directors.

“Jenn’s broad ties in our community, her solid track record of fundraising for a range of nonprofit organizations, her ability to build partnerships, and her passion for ensuring Ann Arbor is a vibrant, cultural destination made her the stand-out candidate for this role,” said A2AC board of directors chair Anne Cooper in a release.

“This is an exciting time for the A2AC; a new gallery space, an all-time high demand for programming, and our evolving opportunity to bring art to public spaces make the A2AC well-positioned for community support and partnerships. We know that Jenn has the skills and determination to create meaningful relationships that will accelerate the A2AC’s long-term success.”

Officials said that Queen was chosen for her experience with nonprofits and community relations. She has previously worked to develop community partnerships, programming and funding.

The Ann Arbor entrepreneur currently represents Ward 5 on the Ann Arbor City Council having been elected this past November. She is on the boards of the Main Street Area Association, Ecology Center, Family Learning Institute and Washtenaw Community College’s Women’s Council.

She has previously run a weightlifting gym, a communications firm and was the senior vice president of marketing, communications, and events for Ann Arbor SPARK.

Her experience will help the art center further its mission to engage the community with interactive programs, arts education and gallery exhibitions.

“I am enthusiastic to hit the ground running, working alongside the talented team at the A2AC as well as the board of directors,” said Queen in the release. “My focus will be on building on the institution’s value not only in its central role in our creative culture, but also its prominence as a destination for those who want to enjoy and create art. Between the new gallery, ever-increasing demand for arts education, and unique programs like ArtLab, there’s incredible potential to bring new attention and support to the A2AC.”