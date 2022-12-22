Destination Ann Arbor names new president, CEO

ANN ARBOR – Destination Ann Arbor announced on Wednesday it has appointed Sarah Miller as its new president and CEO.

Miller succeeds Mary Kerr, who retired from the organization in July after 27 years. Miller began her career at Destination Ann Arbor in 2001 when she served as the Finance Administrator through 2009. For the next decade, she served as Vice President of Finance & Administration.

She was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2019 and created the organization’s COVID response plan, according to a release.

“We look forward to Sarah’s leadership,” incoming 2023 Board Chair Barry LaRue said in a release. “Her enthusiasm for Washtenaw County is infectious. I know the entire board and staff are energized to present and promote our community in creative and exciting ways.”

Miller has sat on the boards and planning committees of several local organizations, including the A2Y Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Area Association, University of Michigan Museum of Natural History, Michigan Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus and South & West Washtenaw Consortium.

“I’m proud to be able to contribute to an organization that supports economic growth and vitality in our community,” Miller said in a statement. “Throughout the last 32 years, I have had the privilege of either working in or attending school in almost every community in our county. I’m looking forward to supporting the home I love through the mission of Destination Ann Arbor.”