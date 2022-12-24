City of Ann Arbor to host forums on future unarmed crisis response team

A member of the community directs a question at the panel at a Sustainable Ann Arbor forum in 2012 (Credit: City of Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR – Community members can give their opinions on Ann Arbor’s future unarmed crisis response program during three public forums in January.

Participants will see a presentation highlighting engagement activities, discussion groups and survey results. They will then be able to give suggestions on response team development and potential services and share additional concerns.

Two meetings will be held in person with the third happening online via Zoom.

The unarmed crisis program is the result of Ann Arbor City Council adopting resolution R-21-129 in April 2021. The resolution directs the city administrator to implement a program, including an unarmed team of social and human services professionals to respond to public safety calls.

The city has worked with Lansing-based research and policy consulting firm Public Sector Consultants to learn how the community feels about the development of an unarmed crisis response team.

Results of the three forums will be given to the Ann Arbor City Council.

Here are the details:

Date & Time Location Mode Monday, Jan. 9:

1 p.m. 343 S. Fifth Ave.

basement multipurpose room at the downtown Ann Arbor District Library In-person Thursday, Jan. 12:

6 p.m. 2359 Oak Valley Dr.

program room at the Pittsfield Ann Arbor District Library Branch In-person Thursday, Jan. 19:

6 p.m. Zoom Online

Those with questions can contact project consultant Katie Van Dorn at kvandorn@publicsectorconsultants.com.

Learn more here.