4 more New Year’s Eve events happening in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – New Year’s Eve is only a few days away and Tree Town businesses are going all out.

This year, revelers can watch the Fiesta Bowl dressed in their best Wolverine gear then change into their fancy pants for table reservations at a downtown cocktail bar or party.

Those with an early bedtime can even participate in the fun with a special online show.

Here are 4 more NYE celebrations happening in Ann Arbor:

Good Time Charley’s

Watch the Wolverines play during the day then party all night during two big parties happening at the South University Avenue eatery.

Good Time Charley’s will kick off its Fiesta Bowl party at 3 p.m. and its NYE bash starts at 9 p.m. The football game watch party is meant for all ages but reservations are filling up fast. Cover for the adults-only (21 and older) NYE party costs $10 but reservations and drink packages can be bought in advance here.

Good Time Charley’s is at 1140 S. University Ave.

Babs’ Underground

Celebrate NYE three times at Babs. The Ashley Street bar is hosting three separate celebration times starting at 7 p.m. Space for walk-ins will be limited.

Reservations can be made here and range in price from $45-$200. Each includes a bottle of sparkling wine.

Babs’ Underground is at 213 S. Ashley St.

Nightcap

Head back to Main Street to see how Nightcap celebrates NYE. The modern cocktail bar is offering four different reservation times starting at 5 p.m., and going until 1 p.m.

Table reservations, which can be made here, include a bottle of bubbly and start at $60. Limited walk-in slots will be available.

AADL.TV

The Ann Arbor District Library still wants to make NYE memorable for Ann Arbor’s youngest revelers with a noon showing of The Saturday Show on its YouTube channel.

Join Otto and his friends for a family-friendly talk show with performances, laughs and interviews. Learn more here.

BONUS

Ypsi Cocktail Club

Party like it’s the 1920s during this New Year’s Eve party slightly outside of Ann Arbor. The cocktail bar will host a party with dancing, a burlesque show and tarot readings.

Ypsi Cocktail Club is at 102 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti.

Looking for something else? Read this: 4 places to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Ann Arbor