4 places to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Ann Arbor

Tables at Blue LLama Jazz Club sit right up against the stage for unobstructed views of entertainment. Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

ANN ARBOR – It’s almost the end of the year which means New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve parties are right around the corner.

This year, many of Ann Arbor’s nightclubs, bars and restaurants are entertaining guests with stilt performers, jugglers open bars, buffets and live music.

Here are 4 NYE celebrations to check out:

1. LIVE

Skip the line at LIVE on New Year’s Eve by buying online tickets to its NYE bash.

From 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., attendees aged 21 and older can hear music featuring Kevin Micheal and DJs JustCause, Danny Fantom and Aesthetic. Standard tickets are $30, with VIP options available. Learn more here.

LIVE is at 102 S. 1st St.

2. The Circ Bar

The Circ Bar is bringing back its annual NYE Party with performers, party favors, DJs and a champagne toast. Karaoke will start at 8 p.m., with DJs taking over at 10 p.m. The event will have stilt performers, jugglers, and fire and LED performers.

Standard tickets cost $30, with table reservations available for $500. Find them here.

The Circ Bar is at 210 S. 1st St.

3. Blue LLama Jazz Club

Stop by Blue LLama Jazz Club for dinner and a show starting at 8:30 p.m. Attendees will have a four-course meal while watching performances by Brandon Rose & Soul Therapy.

The will end around 12:30 a.m. Reservations cost $250. Find tickets and event details here.

Blue LLama Jazz Club is at 314 S. Main St.

4. Havana Island BBQ and Tapas

New(ish) to Main Street, Havana is celebrating its first NYE in downtown Ann Arbor with an all-inclusive party.

The event will feature a buffet, live music, open bar, live steam of the New York City ball drop and a champagne toast. Tickets cost $150. Get tickets here.

Havana is at 207 N. Main St.