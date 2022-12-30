Michigan Theater to show New York Cat Film Festival in January

ANN ARBOR – Feline fans can visit the Michigan Theater for a film festival meant just for them.

The downtown Ann Arbor theater will show entries in the fifth annual New York Cat Film Festival at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 15.

Films showcase the bond that humans have with their cat companions and come from around the world, including entries from Brazil, Iran, Kuwait, Taiwan, Canada and Poland.

The NY Cat Film Festival started in 2018 as an exploratory festival highlighting feline friends.

“For far too long, felines have been the “invisible” part of the human-animal bond and it’s time to shine the spotlight on these magnificent creatures and the humans devoted to them. A portion of every ticket at every destination goes to a local animal welfare non-profit, bringing community awareness and support for the needs of local kitties,” reads film festival website.

Ten percent of the ticket proceeds will be given to the Humane Society of Huron Valley, according to the event page.

Ticket pricing:

General: $10.50

Children, students, seniors, U.S. veterans: $8.50

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Michigan Theater is at 603 E. Liberty St.