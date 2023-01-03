Learn all about beekeeping from Ann Arbor experts

(Elise Amendola, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ANN ARBOR – Have you ever been curious about and wanted to try your hand at beekeeping?

Local group Ann Arbor Backyard Beekeepers will be hosting its annual meeting titled “So You Want to be a Beekeeper?” on Jan. 28.

The online event, led by lead instructor for the A2B2 bee school Dave Pearce, is free and open to the public.

According to its website, the nonprofit is “dedicated to beekeeping education, mentoring, networking, and advocacy within the Ann Arbor area.”

The local bee experts said residents might be surprised to learn how easy it is to launch a backyard beekeeping operation.

Based at Matthaei Botanical Gardens, attendees can join the meeting via Zoom. To tune in, click here.

Starting in February, A2B2 offers a ten-session beekeeping school. To learn more, visit www.a2b2club.org.