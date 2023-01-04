Ann Arbor residents can pick up sand or salt to keep sidewalks clear this winter

Residents can get up to five gallons of the salt and sand mixture per visit.

ANN ARBOR – As the weather turns colder and wetter Ann Arbor residents can stop by seven sites to pick up free salt or sand to help keep their sidewalks clear.

Each winter, the city sets aside mounds of sand and salt for residential use. Those who bring their own bucket and shovel can get up to five gallons of the mixture per visit.

Pick up salt and sand here:

721 N. Main St.

Allmendinger Park

Buhr Park

Burns Park

Gallup Park

Leslie Park

Veterans Memorial Park

The mixture is not intended for use by contractors or landscapers, according to a City of Ann Arbor newsletter.

Find a map of each location here.

