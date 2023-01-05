Jim Brady’s permanently closes downtown Ann Arbor location

ANN ARBOR – Downtown Tree Town lost another well-loved restaurant on Main Street this week.

Jim Brady’s Ann Arbor has closed its doors, according to owner Tom Brady.

The eatery, at 209 S. Main St., opened in 2018 serving classic American dishes and was a nod to the original Diamond Jim Brady’s in Detroit.

The Ann Arbor location temporarily closed in 2020 but reopened in March 2021 with an extensive menu ranging from Po’ boy sandwiches to New York Strip steaks, salads and burgers.

On Wednesday, Brady posted a statement on social media saying:

“It is with a very heavy heart today that we announce the closing of Jim Brady’s of Ann Arbor. What began as an exciting expansion to Downtown Ann Arbor instead became the tale of the pandemic and how our world has changed. We want to express our deepest gratitude to our amazing teammates who have made Jim Brady’s the warm and authentic experience that our guests came to expect and wish you the best in the next chapters of your lives.”

Fans on Facebook and Instagram lamented the loss and thanked the eatery for its presence downtown and great memories.

“When one door closes, another opens. Jim Brady’s Royal Oak is still rocking and looking forward to seeing some of our Ann Arbor guests in the future. Any gift cards purchased in Ann Arbor will be valid there at any time,” Brady wrote.