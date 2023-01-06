Portion of East Ann Street to close in Ann Arbor for construction

ANN ARBOR – Approximately 250 feet of East Ann Street west of Glen Avenue will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 and is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The closure is due to the installation of a crane to construct a new building. Colasanti Construction Services will be carrying out the work, according to a city release.

A detour will be set up and will reroute eastbound East Ann Street traffic north on North Ingalls Street to Catherine Street, then east on Catherine Street and back to Glen Avenue.

Two-way traffic will be installed on East Ann Street between Glen Avenue and North Ingalls Street while the crane is installed to allow access to residential and commercial properties in the area.

During the work, parking will be prohibited on the north side of East Ann Street between Glen Avenue and North Ingalls Street. Instead of parking, the space will be used as a temporary westbound travel lane.

The pedestrian route will be detoured to the south side of East Ann Street at North Ingalls Street, according to a city release.