All About Ann Arbor

Portion of East Ann Street to close in Ann Arbor for construction

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Approximately 250 feet of East Ann Street west of Glen Avenue will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 and is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The closure is due to the installation of a crane to construct a new building. Colasanti Construction Services will be carrying out the work, according to a city release.

A detour will be set up and will reroute eastbound East Ann Street traffic north on North Ingalls Street to Catherine Street, then east on Catherine Street and back to Glen Avenue.

Two-way traffic will be installed on East Ann Street between Glen Avenue and North Ingalls Street while the crane is installed to allow access to residential and commercial properties in the area.

During the work, parking will be prohibited on the north side of East Ann Street between Glen Avenue and North Ingalls Street. Instead of parking, the space will be used as a temporary westbound travel lane.

The pedestrian route will be detoured to the south side of East Ann Street at North Ingalls Street, according to a city release.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

