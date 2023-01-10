31º

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week returns in February

Event to take place between Feb. 5-10

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR – Get those stretchy pants ready! The annual Ann Arbor Restaurant Week will return to the downtown area starting Sunday, Feb. 5.

Community members can support local restaurants while trying special menus, to-go family-style meals, lunch offers and chef highlights.

More than 30 eateries are participating this year, according to host Main Street Ann Arbor. Participants include Heidelberg, Raven’s Club, Havana, EAT, Vinology, Gandy Dancer, The Earle, Palio, Blue LLama Jazz Club, and several more.

Some businesses are also offering other restaurant week perks. Zingerman’s is hosting a Valentine’s virtual happy hour. Bløm Meadworks will offer drink and food pairings, and the West Washington Street Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea location is offering drinks discounts when shown a restaurant week receipt.

Diners are encouraged to use #AnnArborRestaurantWeek on social media.

Check out all participating eateries and their menus here.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

