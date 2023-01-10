Eastern Michigan University hosting annual MLK Celebration Jan. 13-16

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University will be holding its 37th Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration January 13-16 in honor of the civil rights leader.

Festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. on Jan. 13 with an event featuring EMU’s forensics team and other performances from members of the school community. More events will take place throughout the weekend, including a campus and community conversation and a viewing of the film “Till” followed by a discussion.

“‘Remembering the Dream,’ is this year’s theme that highlights the ongoing importance of using our collective voices to address racial injustice,” interim chief diversity officer at Eastern Doris Fields said in a statement. “The movement for civil rights and social justice is far from over, and we hope this year’s events and discussions will galvanize each of us to continue King’s legacy.”

The event series culminates with the MLK Jr. President’s Luncheon on Monday from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Hosted in EMU’s Student Center Ballroom, the event will feature a keynote address by emergency physician, best-selling author and TV personality Sampson Davis.

Davis, who wrote “The Pact” based on his experience of committing to becoming a physician along with two close friends, said dreams can have a profound effect on those within and outside your community.

“We all can shape other people’s lives,” Davis said in a statement. “It is that investment into humanity that will produce a community filled with hope, love, and insurmountable achievement.”

“Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy resonates with so many people because his messages promote hope despite obstacles,” said Fields in a release. “Dr. Davis is an excellent example of King’s legacy because his story demonstrates that anything is possible if you stay the course.”

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit the MLK Celebration website.