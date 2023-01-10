Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Ann Arbor Thursday

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to attend the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, APEC summit, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP)

ANN ARBOR – Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to stop by Ann Arbor on Thursday for a climate change event, the White House said.

Harris will be in Tree Town “for a conversation highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic and ongoing work to combat the climate crisis,” according to a statement.

Thursday’s visit would be her third time in Michigan since becoming vice president on Jan. 20, 2021.

She was last in Michigan in October 2022 to support Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her reelection campaign. At the time, Harris highlighted the CHIPS and Science Act and made stops in Detroit and Southfield.

Prior to that, she visited Michigan in July 2021 to speak about voting rights and vaccination at the TCF Center, now named Huntington Place, in Detroit.

Additional details about Thursday’s conversation have not been released.