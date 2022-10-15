Vice President Kamala Harris visited Metro Detroit ahead of midterm election

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Vice President Kamala Harris visited Metro Detroit on Saturday, talking about voting and the semiconductor chip shortage.

The first event was a tour of the Focus: HOPE Workforce Development building, highlighting the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 by showcasing the recent investment in Michigan to bring the supply chain home from China.

“Michigan has always been a model for our country for what we do when we recognize the value and importance of workers,” Harris said.

Harris touted Governor Whitmer’s leadership ahead of the November election.

“When I think about it in the context of the work we have done through the bipartisan infrastructure act, the work that we are doing because of the CHIPS and Science Act, and as the governor mentioned, all that we’re doing with the inflation reduction act,” Harris said. “This work will culminate in over $10 billion coming into the state of Michigan, will only be real . . . when we have partners like Governor Whitmer who are so committed to the people of Michigan and to seeing it through.”

Whitmer joined Harris for the tour.

“I saw on my tour of Focus: HOPE that they are connecting students with resources and empowering them to achieve their goals and chase their dreams,” Whitmer said. “They’re even preparing them to manufacture innovative technology like chips.”

Afterward, Vice President Harris headed to Southfield High School where she participated in a rally of students and parents for a MI First Vote event.

“If anyone is entitled to speak to what that future should look like is it you,” Harris said to the crowd of students.

Harris talked about the stakes of the upcoming election, highlighting key issues like the right to reproductive rights, gun violence, and mental health resources.

Young voters were eager to hear the Vice President’s remarks.

“I think this is going to be the catalyst for the revolution, getting young people involved in the upcoming elections,” Markuis Cartwright said.

In response to the Vice President’s visit, Gustavo Portela, the Michigan Republican Party Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director released a statement.