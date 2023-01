Larcom City Hall at 301 E. Huron St. in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR – Municipal offices in the city of Ann Arbor will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The temporary closure includes the customer service center at Larcom City Hall and the 15th Judicial District Court, city officials said.

Trash, curbside recycling collection, utility services and city safety services will maintain their regular schedules.

