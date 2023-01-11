Elections: See numbers from November’s general election in Ann Arbor

"I Voted" stickers waiting to be handed out at the satellite office of Ann Arbor City Clerk's Office in UMMA.

ANN ARBOR – Who showed up to vote this past November? The Ann Arbor City Clerk’s Office knows.

Local officials recently released the number of voters and absentee ballots collected in Tree Town during Michigan’s general election on Nov. 8, 2022.

It was busy a day and voters waited in long lines at different voting locations around the city. So many voters turned out that lines outside of the City Clerk’s Office satellite site in the University of Michigan Museum of Art wrapped around the block. The final vote was cast just after 2 a.m.

Voters were also able to cast their ballots at Larcom City Hall and a second temporary satellite site at the Duderstadt Center.

Take a look at the numbers:

Voters

48.54% of all registered voters in Ann Arbor turned up to vote or voted via absentee ballot

100% turnout of new voters who registered within 14 days of the election

23,385 voters cast ballots on Nov. 8 in 53 precincts

701 voters cast ballots a Dicken School, the city’s largest polling location

978 voters registered at the UMMA on election day. The site registered 3114 voters between Sept. 27-Nov. 8

487 voters registered at the Duderstadt Center on election day. The site registered 791 voters between Sept. 27-Nov. 8

417 voters registered at Larcom City Hall on election day. The site registered 755 voters between Sept. 27-Nov. 8

Absentee Ballots

32,254 absentee ballots were checked in by the City Clerk’s office during the 46-day absentee period

12,799 were returned to Larcom City Hall

10,003 were returned with U.S. Mail

4,884 were returned via standalone ballot boxes outside of downtown

3,727 were returned to the satellite voting center at the UMMA

841 were returned to the satellite voting center at the Duderstadt Center

