Ann Arbor Art Center announces new immersive fundraiser

ANN ARBOR – Fans of art and cocktails are in for a treat with a new immersive social event organized by the Ann Arbor Art Center (A2AC).

The downtown organization has announced that it has revamped its annual wintertime Artini fundraiser to now include 4 different studios and food and drink pairings as part of a new event.

A2AC Social will have two session times on March 10. Participants will travel in groups of 25 to four studios over the course of two hours. Each studio will showcase artists and art specifically created for the event along with food and cocktails prepared by Ann Arbor Distilling Company.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday for A2AC Members and past Artini attendees, followed by going on sale for the public on Friday. Each ticket costs $60.

Attendees must be 21 years old by March 10.

Artists for the event include the Ann Arbor Film Festival, Sunburst Blooms and Ypsilanti’s Neighborhood Theather Group. Details on the fourth “special guest” have not been released.

