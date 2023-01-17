It has been more than 4 decades since family last saw Ann Arbor man

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It has been more than four decades since David Anderson Dillon’s family last saw him.

He was last seen by family in Ann Arbor on Jan. 25, 1981. His last call to his mother was nearly three years later, on Jan. 17, 1984.

Dillon was 31 years old when he was reported missing. He would be 70 years old now.

According to officials, he had long, wavy, dark blond hair with red tint that went past his shoulders. He also had a mustache and a beard. He would wear his beard short or long and the color was slightly more red than the hair on his head.

Details David Anderson Dillon Height 5′10′' Weight 170 lbs Hair Blond/Strawberry Eyes Hazel

Anyone with information should contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920. The agency case number is AA 22-13171.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.