It has been more than 4 decades since family last saw Ann Arbor man

His last call to his mother was nearly 3 years after he vanished

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

David Anderson Dillon (NamUs)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It has been more than four decades since David Anderson Dillon’s family last saw him.

He was last seen by family in Ann Arbor on Jan. 25, 1981. His last call to his mother was nearly three years later, on Jan. 17, 1984.

Dillon was 31 years old when he was reported missing. He would be 70 years old now.

According to officials, he had long, wavy, dark blond hair with red tint that went past his shoulders. He also had a mustache and a beard. He would wear his beard short or long and the color was slightly more red than the hair on his head.

DetailsDavid Anderson Dillon
Height5′10′'
Weight170 lbs
HairBlond/Strawberry
EyesHazel

Anyone with information should contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920. The agency case number is AA 22-13171.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.

