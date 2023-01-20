Washtenaw County: CDC incorrectly reporting ‘high’ COVID level

Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, demonstrates COVID-19 testing procedures on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Washington. As nursing home leaders redouble efforts to get staff and residents boosted with the new vaccine version, now recommended for those 6 months and older, they face complacency, misinformation and COVID-19 fatigue. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw County Health Department said on Friday the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” COVID-19 community level categorization for the county is inaccurate.

Officials with the Health Department said cases from up to four months ago were recently logged as new cases.

“According to our hospitalization rate/current cases we should be at a Medium level,” reads a Health Department release. “A number of old/backlogged COVID-19 cases were added this week from 2-4 months ago. The CDC system is currently seeing the old cases as new cases.”

Health Department officials recommend residents proceed as if the county is still at a “medium” level.

At this level, the CDC does not recommend broad masking with the exception of those who test positive, have symptoms or a known exposure to someone with COVID-19.

For more information about COVID-19 in Washtenaw County, including current cases and hospitalizations, visit the Health Department’s website.