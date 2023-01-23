Fresh, healthy fast food eatery Sweetgreen to open in Ann Arbor on Tuesday

Sweetgreen makes fresh, plant-forward bowls and plates from scratch.

ANN ARBOR – A new type of fast food is coming to the State Street District.

Sweetgreen, which serves up plant-forward bowls and plates using locally-sourced ingredients, will have its grand opening on Tuesday.

Popular items include the Miso Bowl with blackened chicken, the Winter Power Bowl with BBQ squash and caramelized onions and the Hot Honey Chicken Plate.

According to its website, Sweetgreen was founded by three college friends who wanted a healthier fast food option. The company prioritizes sustainable practices, farm animal welfare and supporting local food systems.

It has partnered with several local businesses to offer giveaways during opening day, including:

Vintage Michigan Apparel giveaway and raffle by UMich Apparel

Build-your-own flower bouquets by University Flower Shop

Zingerman’s sweet treats

Live DJ sets by Michigan Electronic Music Collective

Sweetgreen swag giveaways

For every meal sold on opening day, Sweetgreen will donate a meal to Washtenaw County’s food bank Food Gatherers, according to a release.

Guests who download the Sweetgreen app will enjoy a $10 credit.

Sweetgreen Ann Arbor is located at 311 S. State St.