Michigan football star Blake Corum confirms his camouflage Camaro has been stolen

Blake Corum, of the Michigan Wolverines, speaks to the press on Oct. 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football’s All-American running back, Blake Corum, confirmed Tuesday that his camouflage Camaro has been stolen.

Corum tweeted at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 24) that the car was a gift from his parents after he graduated high school.

The Associated Press reports the 2017 Camaro was stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16.

“God bless whoever stole it,” Corum tweeted.

Anyone with information about the stolen car is asked to call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920.

Corum announced earlier this month that he will return to Michigan after an injury ended a possible Heisman Trophy push last season.

As a junior, he rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He suffered a knee injury the week before the Ohio State game.

Corum helped lead the Wolverines to an 11-0 record before the injury. He rushed for over 100 yards in all eight Big Ten games, with a high of 243 yards against Maryland.

Corum is widely known for spending his Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) money on the community, including a yearly turkey giveaway before Thanksgiving. He corrected a false report that the Camaro was purchased with NIL dollars.