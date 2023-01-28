Ann Arbor households making more than $200K increased 76 percent, report says

ANN ARBOR – More than 6,500 households in Ann Arbor now make over $200,000 every year, according to a report by OBLG.
The online sports betting company looked at income data from 2013-2021 reported to the U.S. Census Bureau and found the number of wealthy Ann Arborites has increased 76% in the past decade.
The number of households jumped from 3,725 to 6,558, the largest number in the state of Michigan per this year’s Revealed: the States with the Highest Earners report.
Several other Michigan cities also saw an increase in households making over $200,000 including Kalamazoo, Lansing, Westland, Sterling Heights, Grand Rapids and Warren.
Here are the top 5 cities in the Mitten:
|City
|# of $200K+ households in 2023
|# of $200K+ households in 2013
|Ann Arbor
|6,558
|3,725
|Troy
|6,392
|2,740
|Rochester
|5,536
|2,967
|Detroit
|5,035
|2,043
|Farmington Hills
|3,734
|2,770