Ann Arbor households making more than $200K increased 76 percent, report says

ANN ARBOR – More than 6,500 households in Ann Arbor now make over $200,000 every year, according to a report by OBLG.

The online sports betting company looked at income data from 2013-2021 reported to the U.S. Census Bureau and found the number of wealthy Ann Arborites has increased 76% in the past decade.

The number of households jumped from 3,725 to 6,558, the largest number in the state of Michigan per this year’s Revealed: the States with the Highest Earners report.

Several other Michigan cities also saw an increase in households making over $200,000 including Kalamazoo, Lansing, Westland, Sterling Heights, Grand Rapids and Warren.

Here are the top 5 cities in the Mitten:

City # of $200K+ households in 2023 # of $200K+ households in 2013 Ann Arbor 6,558 3,725 Troy 6,392 2,740 Rochester 5,536 2,967 Detroit 5,035 2,043 Farmington Hills 3,734 2,770

Take a look at the report’s findings here