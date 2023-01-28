27º

Ann Arbor households making more than $200K increased 76 percent, report says

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR – More than 6,500 households in Ann Arbor now make over $200,000 every year, according to a report by OBLG.

The online sports betting company looked at income data from 2013-2021 reported to the U.S. Census Bureau and found the number of wealthy Ann Arborites has increased 76% in the past decade.

The number of households jumped from 3,725 to 6,558, the largest number in the state of Michigan per this year’s Revealed: the States with the Highest Earners report.

Several other Michigan cities also saw an increase in households making over $200,000 including Kalamazoo, Lansing, Westland, Sterling Heights, Grand Rapids and Warren.

Here are the top 5 cities in the Mitten:

City# of $200K+ households in 2023# of $200K+ households in 2013
Ann Arbor6,5583,725
Troy6,3922,740
Rochester5,5362,967
Detroit5,0352,043
Farmington Hills3,7342,770

Take a look at the report’s findings here

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

