In pictures: 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival

ANN ARBOR – Artists returned to Hill Auditorium on Saturday night for the first time since 2020 for the 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival.
The festival took a two-year hiatus, with a virtual show in 2021 and a canceled event in 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival features both up-and-coming and big name folk artists, and this year’s lineup was a diverse offering of musicians from around the country.
Singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco headlined the event with a series of new songs. Birmingham, Alabama-based St. Paul and the Broken Bones brought down the house with their eight-piece band and high energy. Other performers included Grammy award-winning Patty Griffin, Texas-based Gina Chavez, who performed songs in Spanish and English, Oshima Brothers from Maine, Nashville-based Kyshona and Jared Deck Band from Oklahoma.
The event was emceed by Peter Mulvey and SISTASTRINGS, who kept the pace going with jokes, tongue-in-cheek lyrics and masterful performances.
Below are some photos from the evening captured by longtime event photographer Andrew Rogers.
Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers.
She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.