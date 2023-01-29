In pictures: 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival

St. Paul and the Broken Bones perform at the 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival at Hill Auditorium on Jan. 28, 2023.

ANN ARBOR – Artists returned to Hill Auditorium on Saturday night for the first time since 2020 for the 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival.

The festival took a two-year hiatus, with a virtual show in 2021 and a canceled event in 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival features both up-and-coming and big name folk artists, and this year’s lineup was a diverse offering of musicians from around the country.

Singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco headlined the event with a series of new songs. Birmingham, Alabama-based St. Paul and the Broken Bones brought down the house with their eight-piece band and high energy. Other performers included Grammy award-winning Patty Griffin, Texas-based Gina Chavez, who performed songs in Spanish and English, Oshima Brothers from Maine, Nashville-based Kyshona and Jared Deck Band from Oklahoma.

The event was emceed by Peter Mulvey and SISTASTRINGS, who kept the pace going with jokes, tongue-in-cheek lyrics and masterful performances.

Below are some photos from the evening captured by longtime event photographer Andrew Rogers.

Peter Mulvey and SISTASTRINGS perform at the 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival at Hill Auditorium on Jan. 28, 2023. (Andrew Rogers)

Ani DiFranco performs at the 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival at Hill Auditorium on Jan. 28, 2023. (Andrew Rogers)

St. Paul and the Broken Bones perform at the 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival at Hill Auditorium on Jan. 28, 2023. (Andrew Rogers)

Gina Chavez performs at the 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival at Hill Auditorium on Jan. 28, 2023. (Andrew Rogers)

Patty Griffin performs at the 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival at Hill Auditorium on Jan. 28, 2023. (Andrew Rogers)

Parker Milsap performs at the 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival at Hill Auditorium on Jan. 28, 2023. (Andrew Rogers)

Kyshona performs at the 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival at Hill Auditorium on Jan. 28, 2023. (Andrew Rogers)

Emcees SISTASTRINGS welcome the Kyshona trio to the stage at the 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival at Hill Auditorium on Jan. 28, 2023. (Andrew Rogers)

Oshima Brothers perform at the 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival at Hill Auditorium on Jan. 28, 2023. (Andrew Rogers)

Jared Deck Band performs at the 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival at Hill Auditorium on Jan. 28, 2023. (Andrew Rogers)

Members of The Ark staff on stage at the 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival at Hill Auditorium on Jan. 28, 2023. (Andrew Rogers)