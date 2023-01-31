Ann Arbor Fire Department receives improved rating for public protection

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Fire Department has improved its score on the Public Protection Classification.

For the classification, which assigns ratings between 1 and 10, the lower the number, the better the score.

The City of Ann Arbor will officially be lowered from a 3 to a 2 on May 1, according to a release. The AAFD will be one of only 19 departments in the state of Michigan to receive a score of 2.

According to a release, a new light-rescue EMS unit at AAFD Station 1 and staffing stability likely contributed to the improved national score.

“This classification reduction is attributable to the dedication and professionalism of our outstanding team,” Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy said in a statement. “This also would not have been possible without the support of the mayor, City Council and city administrator.”

In 2016, the department received a 3 classification. AAFD improved in all three fields of the PPC classification in 2023, including emergency communications, fire department and water supply.

Kennedy said the new rating could have implications for members of the Ann Arbor community.

“Though each insurance provider uses different metrics for their rates, a lower PPC may lead to reduced fire insurance rates for our residents and business owners, which shows real return on investment in the fire department,” he said in a statement.

To learn more about AAFD, visit www.a2gov.org/fire.