United Way of Washtenaw County to offer free tax help to locals

Free tax help is available at United Way of Washtenaw County.

ANN ARBOR – Local community members overwhelmed with tax preparation can get help through the Volunteer Income Assistance Program (VITA) program.

Trained program volunteers assist those who qualify with tax preparation at the United Way of Washtenaw County (UWWC) office at 2305 Platt Rd.

“VITA tax prep is totally free,” stated Pam Smith, President and CEO of United Way. “Individuals and families can call 2-1-1 to schedule an appointment to have their taxes prepared by an IRS-trained volunteer, free of charge.”

To qualify, locals must be considered from low-and moderate-income households, have a disability, have limited English abilities or be considered older adults.

Appointments for the 2023 tax season open on Wednesday and can be made by calling 2-1-1. They will be held in person at the UWWC building between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. on Mondays and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays. Each appointment lasts between 60-90 minutes.

Washtenaw Country locals using the program received more than $1.42 million in refunds in 2021. Residents who made less than $60,000 in income saved a total of$167,250-worth of fees through 669 free sessions.

VITA program volunteers are certified with an IRS-approved curriculum and certification test, and help participants achieve financial stability. Those interested in training to volunteer can register here.

Learn more about the program here.