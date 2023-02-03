Get your COVID-19 booster, flu vaccine at Eastern Michigan University this month

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University will host two vaccine clinics this month that will offer members of the local community COVID-19 boosters and flu shots.

The events will take place in the school’s Student Center in Ballroom A from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The Student Center is located at 900 Oakwood in Ypsilanti and no registration is required to attend the clinics.

COVID-19 boosters will be offered at no cost and vaccination cards will be required. Students at Eastern will be able to receive free flu vaccines at the clinics due to a funding from EMU’s Student Government and a grant from Alana’s Foundation.

Eastern community members will be able to get free flu vaccines if they are insured through EMU or if their private insurance plan covers flu shots. Insurance cards must be shown to see if the shot can be offered at no cost. Uninsured guests can pay $30 to get a flu vaccine.

Below are some facts to consider from an EMU release: