Everything we know after missing Pioneer High School student found dead in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Officials provided several updates throughout the week after a Pioneer High School student went missing and was found dead on the Ann Arbor school’s property.

If you missed any of the information on this case, here’s everything we know.

15-year-old girl goes missing

The family of Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, reported her missing to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 12:10 a.m. Saturday. They said she failed to return home from school on Jan. 27.

Family members said they had last heard from her at 9 a.m. that day while she was on her way to Pioneer High School. When she didn’t return home, they tried to find her, and then called authorities.

Davidson was last seen by friends around 11 a.m. outside the school. Deputies searched throughout the weekend, but she hadn’t been located.

Police announced that Davidson’s body was found by a K-9 unit around 1 p.m. Monday (Jan. 30) near Pioneer High School’s athletic fields.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the friends and family of Adriana,” the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a statement. “You remain in our thoughts and prayers. We would also like to thank everyone for your assistance in spreading the word, sharing tips, and offering your support.”

Ann Arbor police took over the investigation.

Latest on Ann Arbor police investigation

Police provided their most recent update on the case Tuesday evening.

“We know there are a lot of unanswered questions, as well as a lot of misinformation, about the death of Adriana Davidson being shared on social media,” the release said.

Police confirmed that Davidson was first reported missing Saturday to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found her body Monday on the grounds of Pioneer High School, where she was last reported missing, according to authorities.

“The family and the community deserve answers, and we will be transparent about what happened as our investigation unfolds,” the release said. “While Adriana’s death is tragic -- right now, we are not currently searching for anyone else who may be involved in her death, and there is no threat to the community.”

A review of security video from the school led police to believe Davidson was alone at the time of her death, they said.

Autopsy results pending

An autopsy was completed Tuesday by the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office. The cause and manner of Davidson’s death are still pending.

Police promised to continue providing updates on the case in the coming days and weeks.

“We know the Ann Arbor community is grieving right now, and our thoughts are with Adriana’s family,” the release said. “If you know someone who is struggling -- 24/7 phone services and mobile crisis services are available to any Washtenaw County resident and can be accessed by calling 734-544-3050.”

No foul play suspected

In the last release from Washtenaw County officials, they said they don’t suspect foul play.

“We know that in the absence of facts, myths can emerge, and with such a tragic situation, those myths can begin to cause considerable harm,” the release said. “Parents become fearful to send their students to school based on unverified rumors. Family members continue to be victimized from the constant barrage of inaccurate assumptions, and the integrity of an investigation can be threatened.”

Deputies said there were no visible signs of foul play when Davidson was found, and they don’t believe there is any active threat to the community.

“We ask for your patience and restraint as we allow the family of Adriana to grieve and the facts of the investigation to come forward,” the release said.

The department doesn’t anticipate releasing more information until the investigation by Ann Arbor police is complete.

“We again offer our sincere condolences to the friends and family of Adriana,” the release said. “You remain in our thoughts and prayers.”