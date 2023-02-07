14-year-old Ann Arbor girl who disappeared, left note still missing more than 3 months later

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 14-year-old girl who disappeared more than three months ago in Ann Arbor, leaving behind a note, is still missing.

Samyah Setin Nundley, 14, was last seen Oct. 19 at her home on Pheasant Run Circle in Ann Arbor.

Officials said she wrote a note referencing self-harm and left the home around 4 a.m. Oct. 19. Police considered her an endangered runaway.

Nundley is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

In October, Crime Stoppers of Michigan offered a reward of up to $2,500 for information that helps authorities find Nundley.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or submit an online tip at www.1800speakup.org. Tipsters will remain anonymous.