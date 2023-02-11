4 more ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Valentine’s Day is Monday! If you don’t any idea as to what to get your sweetie, we’ve got you covered.

Tree Town businesses and organizations are hosting holiday-themed events, treats, trivia and crafts this weekend to help you get in the Valentine’s Day spirit.

Here are 4 more ways to celebrate around Ann Arbor:

Go shopping

Nothing says I love you like something shiny. Stop by the Kendra Scott shop, at 3050 Washtenaw Ave., to pick up some jewelry and fun extras.

Ann Arbor’s latest skincare brand, Heyday, will be at the store giving away complimentary skincare treatments from m 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Chocolates From MK Custom Creations will be available for purchase, and shoppers who buy $75-worth of jewelry can put together a custom flower bouquet.

Get creative

Community members can stop by Scrap Creative Reuse, 4567 Washtenaw Ave., on Saturday to make their own DIY valentines from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The event costs $7.

Scrap will also be at Bløm Meadworks, 100 S. 4th Ave. from 5-7 p.m. for more Valentine’s crafts and drinks on Sunday.

Family-friendly crafters can head over to Kerrytown Market and Shops to make their own Valentine’s Day cards in the first-floor common area from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Split some sweets

Ann Arbor’s Cookie Collab will be at York, at 1928 Packard St., on Saturday for Valentine’s day-themed cookie decorating workshop. The event kicks off at noon. Sign up here.

Cookie Collab will then have a decorating activity at Ann Arbor Art Center, at 117 W. Liberty St. from 1-4 pm on Sunday. Here’s more information.

Ypsilanti-based It’s A Good Day Donuts has mini heart doughnuts, glittery Valentine doughnuts and packs of Salted Caramel Chocolate Hearts available for delivery on Sunday.

Try some trivia

Stop by the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum on Friday night, Feb. 17, for adults-only trivia. The event is for those 21 and older and will include trivia, hands-on activities, desserts and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for AAHOM members and $25 for non-members. Click here to buy tickets.