Ann Arbor JCC hosting party, events showcase featuring local vendors

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Cake and cupcakes at an event. (Pixabay)

ANN ARBOR – Are you planning a big event in the next couple of years? Not sure where to start?

The Ann Arbor Party and Events Showcase returns to the Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 5 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The expo will feature local vendors from across southeast Michigan that offer a wide variety of services for upcoming weddings, graduations, baby showers, bar and bat mitzvahs and more.

The event is free and open to the public. To help vendors prepare, advanced registration is encouraged but not required.

To register and for more information, visit jccannarbor.org.

The JCC of Greater Ann Arbor is located at 2935 Birch Hollow Dr.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

