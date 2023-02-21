These downtown Ann Arbor businesses are offering deals during construction

ANN ARBOR – Construction is never convenient, and road closures can have a major impact on foot traffic to area businesses.

Work on the South Main Street Water Main Project has begun and several businesses are offering deals and specials to customers who visit during the road closures.

For the remainder of February, patrons can enjoy:

10% off your entire bill at Of Rice and Men

A free small drip coffee with a purchase of any food item at Bitty & Beau’s . The offer is good Monday-Friday and only one free coffee is permitted per order.

A free running hat with the purchase of a shoe, sock and insole at Fleet Feet .

$20 per dozen Baby Buns at Cinnaholic . Price includes your choice of one frosting per dozen, and a pinch of one topping on each roll.

Free wine tasting at Cherry Republic (up to six tastes).

25% off any one item at Ten Thousand Villages (not valid with any other offer or discount).

10%-30% off works by William S. Burroughs at Third Mind Books .

Free dessert when you spend $100 at TAQ Taqueria Restaurant & Bar .

$13.99 lunch buffet Monday-Friday at Shalimar ($15.99 on Saturday and Sunday).

20% off everything during Happy Hour at The Grotto (Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m.).

To enjoy the deals, just mention “Main Street Ann Arbor, Can You Dig It” to store or restaurant employees.

In addition, Avalon Cafe and Conor O’Neill’s will be offering daily deals. For more information, visit the Can You Dig It? campaign’s website.

More deals and updates will be added each month so shoppers are encouraged to check the site regularly.

Main Street Ann Arbor officials said only 28 parking spaces will be unavailable during construction. The city has more than 8,000 parking spots on the street and in multiple garages.

Businesses and sidewalks will be open throughout construction.