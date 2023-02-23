Ann Arbor Public Schools to remain closed Thursday amid power outages, icy conditions

(Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

An electrical transformer is coated in ice and icicles from a few days of rain and sleet, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools will stay closed for a second day on Thursday due to icy road conditions and power outages.

In a message to the AAPS community on Wednesday night, Superintendent Jeanice Swift shared that many school buildings in the district are without power and restoration times remain unclear.

“Many downed electrical lines further complicate the current situation, and the expectation continues that icy roads will impact bus transportation in the morning,” Swift wrote.

All after school activities are also canceled during the closure.

Swift said parents should warn students about the dangers of downed power lines. She added that the district looks forward to welcoming back students and staff to school on Friday morning.