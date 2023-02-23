33º

WEATHER ALERT

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor’s Black Slate Creamery to reopen for season on March 1

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Food, Eats, Ann Arbor Eats, Business, Ice Cream, Dessert
Blank Slate Creamery will reopen for walk-up service on June 10, 2020. (Blank Slate Creamery)

ANN ARBOR – Even if you don’t like eating ice cream in the winter, the reopening of Blank Slate is something everyone can get excited about.

One of Ann Arbor’s favorite ice cream shops will reopen for its 2023 season at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

Team members promised the return of fan favorites and teased new flavors on social media.

The company first opened at 300 W. Liberty St. in 2014. Its inventive flavors grew in popularity leading to lines out the door and wrapping around the block.

In 2020, Blank Slate opened a second location around 19 miles north of Ann Abror in Brighton.

Looking for a job? The ice cream shop is hiring for part-time and full-time positions at both locations.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email