University of Michigan Health to host nursing career fair in Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Care teams at U-M's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital now wear buttons with their faces on them to improve patient experience while masks remain a critical safety measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Michigan Medicine)

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan Health will be hosting a nursing career fair on Sunday, March 19 at the Kensington Hotel.

The event, which welcomes nurses of all levels, will run from noon-3 p.m. Registration is required and the health system said space is limited. To register, click here.

According to the event website, Michigan Medicine is hiring RNs in the following areas:

  • Emergency Department
  • Operating Room / PACU
  • Critical Care
  • Intermediate Care/Telemetry
  • Medical/Surgical
  • Pediatrics
  • Neonatology
  • Cancer Center
  • Psychiatric Services
  • Home Care Services
  • Ambulatory Care Services
  • Care Management
  • Central Staffing Resources
  • Nursing Leadership
  • Temporary Nurses

Opportunities will also be available for graduate nurses who will complete their studies by August.

The Kensington Hotel is located at 3500 S. State St.

For more information, visit www.umnursing.org.

