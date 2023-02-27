University of Michigan Health to host nursing career fair in Ann Arbor

Care teams at U-M's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital now wear buttons with their faces on them to improve patient experience while masks remain a critical safety measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan Health will be hosting a nursing career fair on Sunday, March 19 at the Kensington Hotel.

The event, which welcomes nurses of all levels, will run from noon-3 p.m. Registration is required and the health system said space is limited. To register, click here.

According to the event website, Michigan Medicine is hiring RNs in the following areas:

Emergency Department

Operating Room / PACU

Critical Care

Intermediate Care/Telemetry

Medical/Surgical

Pediatrics

Neonatology

Cancer Center

Psychiatric Services

Home Care Services

Ambulatory Care Services

Care Management

Central Staffing Resources

Nursing Leadership

Temporary Nurses

Opportunities will also be available for graduate nurses who will complete their studies by August.

The Kensington Hotel is located at 3500 S. State St.

For more information, visit www.umnursing.org.