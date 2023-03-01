49º

All About Ann Arbor

Shamrocks & Shenanigans 5K returns to Ann Arbor on March 12

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Credit: Robert Bowden Photography

ANN ARBOR – Run or walk for a good cause on March 12 when the Shamrocks & Shenanigans 5K returns to the streets of Ann Arbor.

Proceeds from the event will go to Save a Heart, an organization that supports research and families who come to the Michigan Congenital Heart Center at University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital for treatment. Save a Heart helps families with travel, lodging and other expenses.

All participants in the 5K will receive a medal and awards will be given to the top three men’s and women’s finishers. Kids who participate in the 1K Dash will receive a medal and ice cream.

Registration is $34 for 5K participants and $18 for the kids’ 1K Dash. To register, click here.

The 1K race will start at 9:45 a.m. and the 5K will start at 10:15 a.m.

The main race course will start and finish at S. Ashley Street and will lead to Michigan Stadium and back.

For more information, visit the event’s website.

