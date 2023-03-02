Ann Arbor’s Mack Indoor Pool remains closed after sustaining damage from power outage

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor’s Mack Indoor Pool remains closed as staff work to repair damage the facility sustained during a power outage, city officials said.

The pool has been closed since Feb. 22, when a severe ice storm hit the area and wiped out power for tens of thousands of residents.

“The pool remains closed due to significant mechanical issues and damage to the pump due to power surges,” city officials announced on Thursday.

Staff will be posting updates on the pool’s website as they work to reopen the facility.

The pool is slated to reopen on Sunday, March 12.