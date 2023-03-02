39º

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor’s Mack Indoor Pool remains closed after sustaining damage from power outage

Pool is scheduled to reopen on March 12

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

A swim instructor teaches a young student in December 2015. (Bryan Mitchell, 2015 Bryan Mitchell)

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor’s Mack Indoor Pool remains closed as staff work to repair damage the facility sustained during a power outage, city officials said.

The pool has been closed since Feb. 22, when a severe ice storm hit the area and wiped out power for tens of thousands of residents.

“The pool remains closed due to significant mechanical issues and damage to the pump due to power surges,” city officials announced on Thursday.

Staff will be posting updates on the pool’s website as they work to reopen the facility.

The pool is slated to reopen on Sunday, March 12.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

