Ann Arbor police release sketch of man suspected of sexually assaulting two women

The suspect is described as a white male between 20 and 30 years of age with curly brown hair.

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor police have released a composite sketch of a man wanted in connection to two sexual assaults that took place on the city’s Northside on Feb. 26.

In two separate attacks that took place five minutes apart, a man allegedly exited a four-door sedan and approached the women who were walking, attacked them and groped them before fleeing the scene.

In one incident, the man reportedly pulled down his pants and touched himself inappropriately. In another, one woman said the man attempted to drag her to his vehicle.

Police said the women described him as being in his 20s or 30s, having curly brown hair and a full reddish-brown beard. He reportedly has a medium build and is between 5′7″-5′8″ tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the AAPD at 734-794-6920. Additionally, Detective Quinn can be emailed at jquinn@a2gov.org and Detective Marshall can be reached at gmarshall@a2gov.org.