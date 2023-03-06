Annual Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show returns to Ann Arbor

Exhibitors at the Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show in Ann Arbor presented by the Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – The 31st annual Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show will return to the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds on March 18 and 19.

More than 100 exhibitors ranging from skilled designers and craftspeople to suppliers for DIYers will be on site. New this year, a Marketplace will be set up where shoppers can buy wares.

A seminar area will host nine Live Presentations that will cover topics like home remodeling, solar power, rain gardens, historic homes and more.

“Housing inventory is scarce in our area, and skilled labor shortages can make it challenging to get home improvements done quickly,” reads an event release. “Our exhibitors aim to help people plan and get projects done well, and make their homes and lifestyles better as a result.

“The public has an opportunity to connect with leading local professionals, in a fun setting that allows for browsing, comparing, consulting, and appointment making. ”

The show is presented by the Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Ann Arbor.

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds is located at 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road.

Show hours:

Saturday, March 18: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, March 19: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission to the event is $5 for adults. Kids ages 12 and under enter free.

For more information, visit www.BRAGHomeShow.com. Free admission passes are available on its website or in advance at the BRAG Ann Arbor Office at 179 Little Lake Dr. in Ann Arbor.