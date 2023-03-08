Police: Woman sexually assaulted at Ann Arbor apartment complex

ANN ARBOR – A 21-year-old woman reported that an unknown man groped her at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday at Lake Lila Lane at the Willowtree Apartment complex, according to police.

She told officers she was walking along the street when she noticed a man was following her. As she picked up her pace to get away from the man, she said the suspect also began to walk faster.

The victim said the suspect caught up with her after one or two minutes and groped her. When she turned around, the man apologized and said he thought she was someone else.

According to the Ann Arbor Police Department, the suspect is described as a black male with a beard between the ages of 25-40. He is around 6′0-6′1 tall, has a skinny build, thin face, high cheekbones and short curly hair.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a dark sweatshirt and dark sweatpants.

He is not believed to be connected to two other sex assaults that occurred in the city on Feb. 26.

Anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious is asked to contact the AAPD at 734-794-6920.