Ann Arbor bookstore’s Banned Book Club focuses on works banned, challenged in Michigan

ANN ARBOR – Booksweet’s second season of its Banned Book Club is focusing on works that have been challenged or banned in the state of Michigan.

Its upcoming session on April 14 at 7 p.m. invites teen and adults community members to have a guided conversation about Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel memoir “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic,” which has been challenged and restricted in Milan, Michigan.

The book is now in a restricted area of Milan High School’s library that requires parental consent after a committee found some of the book’s illustrations to be inappropriate.

Program consultant with Freedom to Read at PEN America, Sabrina Baeta, will also speak at the session about her work in building awareness around censorship in K-12 education and accessibility to literature in classrooms and libraries.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged.

Booksweet’s Banned Book Club meets bi-monthly to discuss books that are challenged and banned at K-12 schools and libraries across the United States, according to the American Library Association.