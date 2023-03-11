32º

All About Ann Arbor

These streets will be closed on Sunday for Ann Arbor’s Shamrock and Shenanigans 5K

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Traffic, Road Closures, Roads, Fitness, Fit, Events, Ann Arbor Events, Ann Arbor Traffic
Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

ANN ARBOR – Roads near downtown Ann Arbor will be closed on Sunday morning as runners chase the rainbow during the Shamrock and Shenanigans 5K.

According to the city, parts of several streets will close from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Proceeds from the 5K will go to Save a Heart, which helps families with expenses when visiting the Michigan Congenital Heart Center at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Here’s which roads will be closed to traffic:

  • South Main Street between Stadium Boulevard and West Jefferson Street
  • Madison Street between South Fourth Avenue and Main Street
  • West Jefferson Street from Main Street to South First Avenue
  • South First Avenue between West Jefferson and West Washington streets
  • West Washington from South First Avenue to South Ashley Street
  • South Ashley Street between West Jefferson and West Washington streets

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email