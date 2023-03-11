These streets will be closed on Sunday for Ann Arbor’s Shamrock and Shenanigans 5K

ANN ARBOR – Roads near downtown Ann Arbor will be closed on Sunday morning as runners chase the rainbow during the Shamrock and Shenanigans 5K.

According to the city, parts of several streets will close from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Proceeds from the 5K will go to Save a Heart, which helps families with expenses when visiting the Michigan Congenital Heart Center at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Here’s which roads will be closed to traffic: