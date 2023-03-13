Trinity Health offering $50,000 grants to health projects in Washtenaw, Livingston counties

ANN ARBOR – Local organizations and projects serving vulnerable populations in Washtenaw and Livingston counties can now apply for grants worth up to $50,000.

The 2023 Investing in Our Communities Grant Program by Trinity Health provides funding to health-focused projects matching needs found in the hospital system’s community health assessment.

“We are excited once again to support initiatives that help promote happier, healthier and more vibrant communities,” said Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livingston president Alonzo Lewis in a release. “To fulfill our mission of being a transforming healing presence, our hospitals are looking to support outstanding organizations seeking to address health concerns most affecting the communities we serve.”

Applications are due by April 3.

To be considered, Washtenaw County projects should serve populations in the 48197 and 48198 and focus on mental health, obesity and related illnesses, substance use disorders and maternal and infant health serving

Livingston county projects should focus on mental health, access to care, transportation, food security/access and substance use disorder all over the county.

Organizations interested in applying can find all the eligibility requirements and application instructions here.

Questions about the grant program can be sent to danielle.smith@trinity-health.org.